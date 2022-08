Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Efforts are already underway to collect food and monetary donations — but it all culminates this Saturday in the Hawaii Foodbank’s annual flagship event: Food Drive Day.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., help others in need by dropping off food and monetary donations at any of four locations: Town Center of Mililani, Waiokeola Congregational Church in Kahala, Waterfront Plaza or Windward City Shopping Center.

Given Hawaii’s high cost of living, which will only get tougher with rising electricity and housing prices, it’s estimated that 1 in 6 residents struggle with hunger.

For more information on how to help, see hawaiifoodbank.org/food-drive-day.