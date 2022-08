Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gary Cordery, who finished third in Hawaii’s Republican race for the gubernatorial nomination, has filed a complaint with the state Supreme Court about the ballot format and the fact that voters must choose a single party slate. He’s surely not the first to find fault with the format; some would prefer a more open primary. Read more

Gary Cordery, who finished third in Hawaii’s Republican race for the gubernatorial nomination, has filed a complaint with the state Supreme Court about the ballot format and the fact that voters must choose a single party slate. He’s surely not the first to find fault with the format; some would prefer a more open primary.

But the way to fix that is not to simply advance all candidates to the general election; it’s to rewrite the rules properly as a constitutional amendment for voters to ratify.