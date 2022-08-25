comscore Editorial: Condo concept could boost farms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Condo concept could boost farms

Ohana Farm Parcels, a plan by private developer Peter Savio to create a kind of farming condominium concept, offers one promising approach for transitioning away from large-scale agriculture to a model that could meet the needs of family farmers. Read more

