Ben Cayetano undergoes procedure to clear arterial blockage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ben Cayetano undergoes procedure to clear arterial blockage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Former Gov. Ben Caye­tano, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was scheduled to have two stents implanted to clear an arterial blockage this week — a procedure that Cayetano said he should have had done 10 years ago. Read more

