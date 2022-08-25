Hawaiian Telcom expands fiber internet access statewide
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM
Hawaiian Telcom station technician Nick Tuamoheloa installs fiber-optic cable at a residence to enable fiber internet service.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree