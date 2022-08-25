comscore Hawaiian Telcom expands fiber internet access statewide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Telcom expands fiber internet access statewide

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM Hawaiian Telcom station technician Nick Tuamoheloa installs fiber-optic cable at a residence to enable fiber internet service.

    Hawaiian Telcom station technician Nick Tuamoheloa installs fiber-optic cable at a residence to enable fiber internet service.

Hawaiian Telcom expanded its fiber-optic infrastructure to more than 22,000 homes and businesses during the first half of this year and said Wednesday it is on target to achieve its goal of enabling a total of 50,000 homes by year-end. Read more

