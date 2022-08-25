comscore Jury to decide fate of missing woman’s ex-boyfriend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jury to decide fate of missing woman’s ex-boyfriend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Eight years after a 46-year-old Maui woman vanished — her body never to be found — a Maui Circuit Court jury will finally decide whether ex-boyfriend Bernard Brown is guilty of murdering her. Read more

