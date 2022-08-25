comscore Sen. Mazie Hirono and the Small Business Administration are optimistic that more small-business support is coming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sen. Mazie Hirono and the Small Business Administration are optimistic that more small-business support is coming

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of organizations supporting small businesses on Oahu toured Iolani Palace on Wednesday with SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, left, Paula Akana, executive director of ‘Iolani Palace, and U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who slipped on her palace tour booties.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of organizations supporting small businesses on Oahu toured Iolani Palace on Wednesday with SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, left, Paula Akana, executive director of ‘Iolani Palace, and U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who slipped on her palace tour booties.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono visited the YWCA on Richards Street on Wednesday as a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, and hosted Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman for a tour of organizations supporting small businesses on Oahu. Meeting at the YWCA were Colleen McAluney, left, director of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business & Leadership, Women’s Business Center; Hirono; Guzman; Elmy Bermejo, SBA Region 9 administrator; and Noriko Namiki, YWCA Oahu CEO.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono visited the YWCA on Richards Street on Wednesday as a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, and hosted Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman for a tour of organizations supporting small businesses on Oahu. Meeting at the YWCA were Colleen McAluney, left, director of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business & Leadership, Women’s Business Center; Hirono; Guzman; Elmy Bermejo, SBA Region 9 administrator; and Noriko Namiki, YWCA Oahu CEO.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman on Wednesday began visiting Hawaii organizations supporting Native Hawaiian and female-owned small businesses with the message that more federal support is on the way that will build on existing efforts to help them access federal support. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank selects new class of women entrepreneurs

Scroll Up