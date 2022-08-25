comscore Signature issues on Hawaii primary ballots left thousands of votes uncounted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Signature issues on Hawaii primary ballots left thousands of votes uncounted

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Amanda Brockway, elections program coordinator, explained Wednesday how the Agilis ballot sorting system functions at the city’s election ballot processing center near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Amanda Brockway, elections program coordinator, explained Wednesday how the Agilis ballot sorting system functions at the city’s election ballot processing center near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Voters are sent a letter by the Office of Elections when their ballot is missing a signature or if there is a nonmatching signature. People can then respond to the letter or come in person to sign an affirmation statement or update their signature. Pictured at the city’s election ballot processing center are ballots of voters that have not responded.

    Voters are sent a letter by the Office of Elections when their ballot is missing a signature or if there is a nonmatching signature. People can then respond to the letter or come in person to sign an affirmation statement or update their signature. Pictured at the city’s election ballot processing center are ballots of voters that have not responded.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ballots with no signature or a signature discrepancy are separated using the Agilis ballot sorting system at the city’s election ballot processing center near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Ballots with no signature or a signature discrepancy are separated using the Agilis ballot sorting system at the city’s election ballot processing center near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

A lot of voters perhaps could have benefited from autograph practice before submitting mail-in ballots for Hawaii’s Aug. 13 primary election. Read more

