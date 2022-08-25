comscore Ann Miller: 1 year in Hawaii made a difference for long-time AD Ruggiero | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: 1 year in Hawaii made a difference for long-time AD Ruggiero

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Janice (Branch) Ruggiero was in Hawaii for one enlightening year back in the late 1980s. She has spent the rest of her life enlightening others. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Warriors pick captains and install game plan for Vanderbilt

Scroll Up