Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hilo's Tokunaga voted PacWest's best

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:24 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo senior forward Daelenn Tokunaga was picked to repeat as PacWest Women's Soccer Player of the Year in a voting of conference coaches released Wednesday.

Tokunaga, a Pearl City High graduate, had 30 points last season on 13 goals and four assists as the Vulcans finished as co-PacWest champions.

Hilo was picked to finish second in the coaches poll with 113 points and two first-place votes. Point Loma Nazarene was picked to win the 11-team conference with 120 points. Chaminade was picked seventh and Hawaii Pacific eighth.

The Vulcans also had three other players honored. Senior Viviana Poli was voted Goalkeeper of the Year, while senior defender Jodi Lillie and junior forward Filippa Graneldj made the preseason all-PacWest team.