Once again, Hawaii has reason to cheer its young athletes as the Honolulu team rockets on to the U.S. final of the Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.

Part of the Little League coaching ethos is to imbue players with humility and good sportsmanship. Viewers witnessed that at Honolulu’s 13-0 Wednesday win over Tennessee.

But fans are allowed to brag. And they can watch that final: 9:30 a.m. local time, on ABC-TV. There’s a free trial for the livestream on fubo.tv, as well.