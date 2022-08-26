Off the News: Rainbow Warriors kick off season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saturday is game day for new coach, Timmy Chang, and his University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — and it’s a sellout. It’s good to see the fans responding to Chang’s enthusiasm, and supporting the home team at the Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Manoa.

Kickoff for the season opener against Vanderbilt is 4:30 p.m.; there’s a pre-game concert at 2:30 p.m. Also, fans wanting to park on any Lower Campus lot must have a pre-purchased printed parking pass; parking for Upper Campus lots are available on game day at the East-West Road or the Maile Way parking booth. For more info, see hawaiiathletics.com. Oh, and Go ‘Bows!