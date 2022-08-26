Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Rainbow Warriors kick off season Today Updated 7:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Saturday is game day for new coach, Timmy Chang, and his University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — and it’s a sellout. It’s good to see the fans responding to Chang’s enthusiasm, and supporting the home team at the Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Manoa. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saturday is game day for new coach, Timmy Chang, and his University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — and it’s a sellout. It’s good to see the fans responding to Chang’s enthusiasm, and supporting the home team at the Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Manoa. Kickoff for the season opener against Vanderbilt is 4:30 p.m.; there’s a pre-game concert at 2:30 p.m. Also, fans wanting to park on any Lower Campus lot must have a pre-purchased printed parking pass; parking for Upper Campus lots are available on game day at the East-West Road or the Maile Way parking booth. For more info, see hawaiiathletics.com. Oh, and Go ‘Bows! Previous Story Letters: Preventing renal disease is most effective solution; Hawaii knows it’s no sin to be tolerant of others; Commentary downplays serious Red Hill dangers