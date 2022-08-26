comscore Containership powered by natural gas now in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Containership powered by natural gas now in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • G3 MEDIA Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III arrived at Honolulu Harbor Thursday. The $225 million ship is one of two liquefied natural gas-powered vessels that will be serving Hawaii.

    Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III arrived at Honolulu Harbor Thursday. The $225 million ship is one of two liquefied natural gas-powered vessels that will be serving Hawaii.

The first containership serving Hawaii from the mainland powered by liquefied natural gas completed its inaugural voyage to Hono­lulu on Thursday. Read more

