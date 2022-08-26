First Chick-fil-A in Hawaii set to open next week on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open Sept. 1 on Maui, four years after the chain known largely for its chicken sandwiches announced expansion plans to the 50th state. Read more

Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open Sept. 1 on Maui, four years after the chain known largely for its chicken sandwiches announced expansion plans to the 50th state.

“We are so excited to begin serving the Aloha State!” Haley Klein, a spokesperson for the Atlanta-based company, said in an email.

Chick-fil-A Inc., which has about 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada, initially planned to open its first Hawaii restaurant on Oahu. But that expectation shifted amid work that included franchise arrangements, site selection and construction.

Three Chick-fil-A restaurants on Oahu — in Ala Moana Center, Makiki and Kapolei — are expected to open either later this year or next year as part of a plan to add several more locations across the state in the next five years.

The first Hawaii restaurant is at Pu‘unene Shopping Center in Kahului and will be operated by franchisee owner Sean Whaley.

Whaley, who most recently owned and operated a Gandolfo’s New York Deli in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., said in a statement that he is grateful for the opportunity on Maui to open Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A.

The 160-seat restaurant with a drive-thru will employ about 160 full- and part-time workers, and operate Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays to carry on a tradition established by the company’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, in alignment with his Christian faith.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today,” the company states on its website.

Cathy established Chick-fil-A in 1967 and died in 2014. The company remains family-­owned and privately held.

As part of a commitment to give back to the Maui community, Chick-fil-A Inc. has donated $25,000 to Maui Food Bank, will provide a $300,000 grant to The Maui Farm to help the nonprofit in its mission of preventing homelessness, and will provide free meals for a year to 100 “local heroes” who make positive impacts in the community.