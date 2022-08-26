comscore First Chick-fil-A in Hawaii set to open next week on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Chick-fil-A in Hawaii set to open next week on Maui

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • COURTESY CHICK-FIL-A Above, the Maui restaurant in Kahului. Other locations are set to open in Ala Moana Center, Makiki and Kapolei.

    COURTESY CHICK-FIL-A

    Above, the Maui restaurant in Kahului. Other locations are set to open in Ala Moana Center, Makiki and Kapolei.

Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open Sept. 1 on Maui, four years after the chain known largely for its chicken sandwiches announced expansion plans to the 50th state. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Telcom expands fiber internet access statewide

Scroll Up