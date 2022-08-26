comscore Hawaii, Maui counties revise permit process for license to carry firearms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii, Maui counties revise permit process for license to carry firearms

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Hawaii and Maui counties are the first two municipalities in the state to put in place revisions to their permit process for a license to carry firearms in the wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that toppled a New York state law limiting who can have a permit to carry a pistol outside their home. Read more

