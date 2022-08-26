Hawaiian Airlines ranked top employer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Forbes has named Hawaiian Airlines as the top employer in Hawaii in the publication’s fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State, which is produced in partnership with market research company Statista.

The list, which ranks employers in 50 states and the District of Columbia, was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The anonymous ratings were then compiled to rank up to 101 employers in each state, depending on the size of its workforce.

The list differs from Forbes’ national rankings of best employers because these rankings aim to capture the differences in how companies act and are perceived in various parts of the country.

“Each day, our 7,000-plus team members welcome thousands of guests traveling to, from and within our islands through teamwork, their warm hospitality and a commitment to running an exceptional operation — qualities and values that guide how we treat each other in our offices and airport spaces and make Hawaiian Airlines an amazing and rewarding place to work,” Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. “It’s gratifying to have been named Forbes’ top employer in Hawai‘i, and we look forward to growing our ‘ohana as Hawai‘i’s hometown airline.”

First Hawaiian debuts new credit card

First Hawaiian Bank announced the launch Thursday of its new Priority Unlimited Credit Card that will enable cardholders to earn 2% cash back on their purchases with no tiers, no categories, and no limits.

Starting Sept. 1, this will be the sixth consumer card available from First Hawaiian, which is the state’s only local credit card issuing bank. The card offers all cardholders 1.5% cash back and 2% cash back for First Hawaiian customers with a qualifying account such as a checking or savings account.

“As Hawaii’s only card-issuing financial institution, we further our mission of providing the service, value and the savings that consumers have come to expect from Hawaii’s #1 bank,” First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement.

Cardholders will have direct access to First Hawaiian rather than having to go through a national or international banking partner.

“It’s the epitome of local service and understanding that the community trusts from a local provider,” Harrison added.

For more information, go to FHB.com.