Hawaii News

Honolulu showing the world what the Aloha Spirit is all about at Little League World Series

  • By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Honolulu team flashed some shakas while waiting for the Boston Red Sox players to arrive before Sunday’s Little League Classic game played at Williamsport, Pa., between Boston and Baltimore. The Honolulu kids had already met the Orioles players, with some of the Honolulu players getting autographs.

  • BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Honolulu’s Willis Kato, front, and manager Gerald Oda exited the bus with the team after a picnic at Pennsylvania College of Technology on Aug. 22.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Keko Payanal was surrounded by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of Wednesday’s game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Honolulu won 13-0.

Moments after Honolulu Little League defeated Kawaihau to claim the Hawaii state championship, the players were invited to enjoy a big dinner with their opponents. Read more

