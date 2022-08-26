Gov. David Ige to nominate next Circuit Court judge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige has until Sept. 23 to nominate a candidate to fill a vacancy on Honolulu’s First Circuit Court that was created by the retirement of Judge Bert I. Ayabe in October 2021.

Following recommendations by the state’s Judicial Selection Commission, Ige is scheduled to interview:

>> Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos, an attorney in private practice since 1989 who is currently employed by Shim & Chang, AAL, ALC, where he specializes in personal injury litigation. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Timothy E. Ho, a per diem judge with the First Circuit District Court. He previously worked as an associate attorney in private practice, served as chief deputy public defender and in various capacities with the Office of the Public Defender, and was a lecturer and adjunct professor at the William S. Richardson School of Law. He is a graduate of Creighton University and earned his Juris Doctor at the William S. Richardson School of Law.

>> James S. Kawashima, a judge with the District Court of the First Circuit. He previously served as a per diem judge with the District Court, worked as an attorney in private practice, was chief instructor of the SAT program at Le Jardin Academy and Punahou School and was an adjunct instructor with Kapiolani Community College’s paralegal program. Kawashima earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Southern California and is a graduate of Princeton University.

>> Jordon J. Kimura, an attorney/partner in private practice who is employed by McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon LLP. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

>> Rochelle I. Vidinha, who has been a deputy prosecutor since 2001. She previously served with the Hawaii Paroling Authority and earned her Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Members of the public are invited to provide comments on the nominees at bit.ly/2Jumpof.