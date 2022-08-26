comscore Gov. David Ige to nominate next Circuit Court judge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige to nominate next Circuit Court judge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Gov. David Ige has until Sept. 23 to nominate a candidate to fill a vacancy on Honolulu’s First Circuit Court that was created by the retirement of Judge Bert I. Ayabe in October 2021. Read more

