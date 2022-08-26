Rearview Mirror: Transporting pork over the Pali may be hazardous to your car
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Henry Kaiser built the Tapa Room at the Hilton Hawaiian Village just for Alfred Apaka Jr., right. Apaka’s father tested the pork over the Pali legend in 1923.
COURTESY G. BEST / 1980
Gere Best:
She and seven friends tested the legend about taking pork over the Pali in 1961. It didn’t go well.
