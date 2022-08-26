comscore Rearview Mirror: Transporting pork over the Pali may be hazardous to your car | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Transporting pork over the Pali may be hazardous to your car

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Henry Kaiser built the Tapa Room at the Hilton Hawaiian Village just for Alfred Apaka Jr., right. Apaka’s father tested the pork over the Pali legend in 1923.

    HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES

    Henry Kaiser built the Tapa Room at the Hilton Hawaiian Village just for Alfred Apaka Jr., right. Apaka’s father tested the pork over the Pali legend in 1923.

  • COURTESY G. BEST / 1980 <strong>Gere Best: </strong> <em>She and seven friends tested the legend about taking pork over the Pali in 1961. It didn’t go well. </em>

    COURTESY G. BEST / 1980

    Gere Best:

    She and seven friends tested the legend about taking pork over the Pali in 1961. It didn’t go well.

I love it when readers share a personal experience that was meaningful to them and that is also entertaining to the rest of us. This week’s column features tales of spirits — from carrying pork over the Pali, to the spirit of aloha transplanted to the Midwest, to a spirited tribute to a retiring Punahou president that surprised and amused his local audience. Enjoy. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Telcom expands fiber internet access statewide

Scroll Up