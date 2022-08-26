Honolulu coaches rally, work together as team reaches U.S. Championship
- By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Luke Hiromoto delivered during the fourth inning on Wednesday.
-
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Gerald Oda, Willis Kato, Gavin Okada and Keith Oda have led Honolulu to the U.S. title game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree