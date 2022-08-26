Honolulu coaches rally, work together as team reaches U.S. Championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Little League’s depth has been on display throughout the 2022 Little League World Series. Read more

Williamsport, Pa. >> Honolulu Little League’s depth has been on display throughout the 2022 Little League World Series.

In four dominating wins the crowds have seen pinch-hit home runs, key pitching substitutions, and even decisive coaching adjustments made by a collective group that has embodied the motto “we above me.”

Keith Oda, Willis Kato and Gavin Okada came together when they got news longtime manager Gerald Oda would enter the health protocol. It was an immediate blow, as Honolulu had been in Williamsport for just a day.

Despite the setback, the group came together just like its players rallied around the absence of Mikhal Noda, who could possibly rejoin the team for Saturday’s United States Championship.

Teammates have supported Noda as he has spent time away from them. Gerald Oda can relate to his player’s struggles, as he spent five days in isolation before rejoining the team for Wednesday’s triumph over the Southwest.

“Usually, I just work with the hitters,” Keith Oda said. “I don’t have to worry about scouting, pitching and all the other responsibilities of a manager. It’s a lot.”

Keith Oda moved into the role of acting manager, but leaned on his other coaches to help with the team. Everybody picked up more responsibilities, including the players.

“We delegate between the three of us,” Keith Oda said. “The minute Gerald entered protocol, it put a stress on Willis and myself. The two of us had to figure out the game plan and the pitch count.”

Okada came on board for the first three games and helped both coaches with the preparation.

The team rallied as players and coaches now had to shoulder a bigger part of the load. Everybody flourished as they picked each other up to overcome the challenge.

Honolulu Little League is the most dominant team in the tournament. In 92 at-bats the team has collected 38 hits. That includes a Series-leading 11 home runs, with five coming in the last game.

Clearly, Keith Oda has not slacked in his duties as the hitting coach — he’s only added to them.

With the extra work, Keith Oda looked to Kato and Okada to provide relief from being both manager and a coach. There was also that little thing called the Little League World Series hovering over the team.

“Gerald does so much that Keith and I didn’t even realize how much he actually does until we had to fill the void,” Kato said. “Keith and I looked at what we had to do and split it up accordingly. There was nothing we could do but handle it and move forward.”

That meant walking the team out during the opening ceremonies of the tournament. It also meant managing different personalities and situations. Especially the ones that arise from the being in the biggest Little League tournament of the year.

The coaches embodied the team’s motto and put themselves above their collective needs, meeting the challenge and even receiving help from the players.

“I told the kids we’ve seen them come such a long way,” Kato said. “They don’t need us coaches. We are the ones to give them direction, but they can do the job. With any other coaches here, they can do the job. They are prepared.”

Where the trio of coaches have been about to shine is their management of the pitching staff. Typically, Gerald Oda handles the pitchers along with his other responsibilities.

That includes pitch counts and keeping certain arms available throughout the tournament.

“It’s like our jersey says on the back, ‘It’s we greater than me’,” Gerald Oda said. “It’s never about one player or one coach. I’m just super happy and proud for Keith, Willis and Gavin for stepping in for me when I was in isolation.”

Thanks to the efforts of the unsung heroes like the three coaches, Honolulu Little League sits at the top of the Series standings with four consecutive wins, the most hits of any team, and nearly all of its pitchers available.