Texas A&M’s Mia Johnson comes full circle to meet Rainbow Wahine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mia Johnson’s presence across the net from her former University of Hawaii teammates today in her Texas A&M debut speaks to the connection between the Rainbow Wahine and Aggies coaching staffs. Read more

COLLEGE STATION, Texas >> Mia Johnson’s presence across the net from her former University of Hawaii teammates today in her Texas A&M debut speaks to the connection between the Rainbow Wahine and Aggies coaching staffs.

Fifth-year Texas A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn struck up a friendship with UH assistant coach Kaleo Baxter on the recruiting trail a few years ago, and their mutual respect permeated through their respective programs.

Thus began talks on a home-and-home scheduling agreement in which the Aggies opened the 2021 season in Manoa with the Wahine making the return trip to College Station for this weekend’s Texas A&M Invitational.

The link also led to a call from Baxter on Johnson’s behalf when the UH freshman from Houston was clearly homesick and looking to play closer to her family.

So, as it happens, Johnson entered the week preparing to face the Rainbow Wahine in her first match in Reed Arena.

“It really was eye-opening that even though I’m leaving Hawaii, I still had them in my corner and I always will,” Johnson said after the Aggies’ practice on Thursday. “I have this new family now, but they’re still also my family. We had a whole year together. Kaleo making that call was huge for me and I appreciated that so much.”

The UH-Texas A&M match, set for 6 a.m. today, opens a tournament that also features No. 6 Pittsburgh and No. 25 San Diego, which meet in today’s second match.

“We’re cannonballing into the season,” Kuhn said of plunging into a high-powered tournament to start the schedule. “I think it’s good for all of us.”

Johnson, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, is one of 10 newcomers — including five transfers — to a Texas A&M rotation that bears little resemblance to the lineup that took the court in last year’s Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow gave Johnson her first collegiate start that afternoon and the freshman put away 14 kills in 38 attempts and contributed four digs in a quiet SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Those figures would stand as her highs in 11 appearances in a season that included an extended absence due to injury.

So Kuhn had a pretty good sense of Johnson’s potential when she entered the transfer portal.

“She’s from Houston, so we knew of her anyway, Kuhn said, “But then we remembered that match.

“That’s what I love about having good relationships with coaches and taking care of players.”

“She has a lot of Aggies in her family, so it’s a cool experience, but it’s special for her because it’s home. … She’s so steady and she’s like a glue type of player for us. She’s quiet … but she does her job and she has definitely created her own role.”

Johnson’s mother attended Texas A&M and her uncle played baseball for the Aggies, so wearing the maroon herself has been “very surreal.”

“Having those family ties means a lot to me and seeing them, and having their support is a big reason why I needed to come back to Texas, and having them around has been great.”

Johnson said the difficulty of the move stemmed from the relationships she formed in her year at UH and she remains in contact with the Wahine.

“I absolutely loved the team and loved the program in Hawaii,” Johnson said.

“I don’t think I would have learned as much and learned to be so independent if I hadn’t gone out there,” Johnson said. “It was so memorable and it was a great experience and I will always value taking that leap and going out there and playing. I really appreciate having that opportunity.”

Johnson said her grandfather was planning to wear a Texas A&M shirt with a Hawaii hat for today’s match.

Welcome to Texas

The Wahine had practices in Reed Arena on Wednesday and Thursday to acclimate to the nearly 13,000-seat venue on the west side of the sprawling Texas A&M campus. The Wahine will face No. 6 Pittsburgh on Saturday and No. 25 San Diego on Sunday to cap the program’s first season-opening road trip since 2005.

“It’s definitely nice to have more practices in a new arena just to get used to the air flow and how the ball floats in here, because it does affect the game a little bit,” UH outside hitter Riley Wagoner said.

“(The tournament) is a great way to kick off your season and just showcase what you’ve been working on the whole summer and go have fun.”

Ah Mow left the arena Thursday still considering her options in putting together a starting lineup for today’s match.

“There’s some athletic depth,” she said, “but we’re looking for consistency.”

While UH’s first six might be a gametime decision, Kuhn entered the match with some idea of what to expect from the Wahine.

“We know they’re going to be a ball-control team,” Kuhn said. “They’re going to grind, and they’re going to defend, and they’re smart.

“Obviously (UH middle blocker Amber Igiede) is a physical kid and we’re going to key on her, but the first match you never really know what their lineup is going to be.”

Kuhn said the unusual start times for the tournament were based on UH and San Diego planning to return home shortly after their match Sunday morning. The times today and Saturday were determined to allow the teams ample recovery time after each day’s play.

Texas A&M Invitational

At Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

>> When: Friday-Sunday

>> Radio: UH matches on 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Online: Today’s UH match on SEC Network+/ ESPN+

>> UH schedule: Today—Texas A&M, 6 a.m.; Saturday—No. 6 Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.; Sunday—No. 25 San Diego, 5 a.m.