comscore Texas A&M’s Mia Johnson comes full circle to meet Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Texas A&M’s Mia Johnson comes full circle to meet Rainbow Wahine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow spoke to the Rainbow Wahine during Thursday’s practice in Reed Arena on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow spoke to the Rainbow Wahine during Thursday’s practice in Reed Arena on Thursday.

Mia Johnson’s presence across the net from her former University of Hawaii teammates today in her Texas A&M debut speaks to the connection between the Rainbow Wahine and Aggies coaching staffs. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Aug. 26, 2022

Scroll Up