Letters: Voters shouldn’t have to choose party in primary; HIRA has axes to grind, but nothing to offer; Offer encouragement, not a poor prognosis

Voters shouldn’t have to choose party in primary

Thank you, Gary Cordery (“Hawaii gubernatorial candidate challenges primary election results,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24)!

It’s about damned time someone legally challenged the requirement that a person choose a political party on the primary ballot. I’ve been against that for years, but other than complaining to my political representatives (who don’t care about it), nothing has ever changed.

I want to vote for who I think is the best candidate, no matter to which party he or she belongs. Let’s hope this challenge finally brings some change to this usually one-sided choice.

S. Rick Crump

Kaneohe

HIRA has axes to grind, but nothing to offer

Regarding Hawaii Republican Action (HIRA) crying, “It’s pointless to do endorsements when they’re probably all going to lose” (“Republican PAC mocks GOP lieutenant governor candidate,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 26): Most certainly they will with that attitude.

“We’re not in the business of trying to offer false hope.” Considering HIRA attacked almost every Republican running, just what business is it in? Whom does it endorse?

Basically, HIRA is a couple of people with axes to grind and delusions of grandeur.

You’ve had your 15 minutes. Go away.

James Pritchett

McCully-Moiliili

Offer encouragement, not a poor prognosis

The University of Hawaii football team has been working hard to prepare for a new season with new head coach and former star Timmy Chang. The fans are excited.

But here’s the Wednesday headline on the sports page, above the fold, all caps: “LOOKS LIKE A 6-7 SEASON.”

No one had touched the football, but the message we want to send you is that you probably are going to have a losing season.

I bet that really adds to the excitement of the players, coaches and fans. How about some encouraging words?

Go ’Bows!

James Metz

Makiki

