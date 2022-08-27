COVID-19 outbreak in Marshall Islands prompts efforts to donate supplies
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management program received five pallets of donated medical supplies to help the Marshall Islands contend with a COVID-19 outbreak. HHEM Director Marc Moriguchi moved a pallet Friday at the program’s Halawa warehouse.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Romaldo Kabua, left, presented a Marshallese shell lei to Hospital Association of Hawaii CFO Wendy Odo as HHEM Director Marc Moriguchi looked on.