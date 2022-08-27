comscore COVID-19 outbreak in Marshall Islands prompts efforts to donate supplies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

COVID-19 outbreak in Marshall Islands prompts efforts to donate supplies

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management program received five pallets of donated medical supplies to help the Marshall Islands contend with a COVID-19 outbreak. HHEM Director Marc Moriguchi moved a pallet Friday at the program’s Halawa warehouse.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Romaldo Kabua, left, presented a Marshallese shell lei to Hospital Association of Hawaii CFO Wendy Odo as HHEM Director Marc Moriguchi looked on.

Until recently, the Marshall Islands had been largely spared of COVID-19 cases. Now, the remote nation is grappling with its first significant outbreak, which began in the capital city of Majuro and has spread to at least eight of its outer islands. Read more

