No new winners after final Hawaii primary election tally | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No new winners after final Hawaii primary election tally

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 15 Hawaii primary election ballots were recounted on the floor of the state Senate chamber on the Monday following the Aug. 13 primary.

A final audited tally of voting in Hawaii’s Aug. 13 primary election was completed Friday and didn’t produce any new winners, though more losing candidates have filed legal challenges contesting the outcome of their races. Read more

