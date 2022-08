Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 27-year-old Kahuku man was indicted Friday on two counts of manslaughter stemming from a head-on collision in Malaekahana that killed a Virginia couple and injured their daughter Monday.

An Oahu grand jury also charged Brennen Canumay with second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member.

Canumay, who remains hospitalized, was allegedly driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed on Kamehameha Highway when he collided with a vehicle driven by Michelle Hartman, 55. Hartman and her husband Ron Hartman, 62, died in the crash, and their daughter, Holly Hartman, 30, was critically injured. The family was visiting Hawaii from Norfolk, Va.

At a Friday news conference, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said Canumay was driving in a “reckless state of mind.”

Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, also speaking at the news conference, said Canumay was driving toward Kaneohe before making a “reckless and dangerous” U-turn at the Cackle Fresh store along the highway and nearly hitting a construction worker.

He then allegedly started driving toward Haleiwa, weaving through traffic and driving into the oncoming lane before colliding with the Hartmans’ vehicle, Moszkowicz said.

He added that the fatal collision was preceded by a domestic argument between Canumay and an unidentified female.

“The victim of the abuse and Mr. Canumay himself made calls to 911 and expressed certain characteristics of what had happened that led us to believe Mr. Canumay was in a very reckless state of mind,” Moszkowicz said.

The defendant has a lengthy history of violating traffic laws, with eight convictions for speeding and 15 for other traffic offenses since 2017, he noted.

Charges for manslaughter involving a vehicle collision are rare, but Alm said the description of the crash clearly shows Canumay “recklessly” caused the death of another person, justifying the charge.

“When you’re weaving in and out of traffic and you’re speeding, that, to me, is the definition of reckless driving,” Alm said. “We’ll have to prove that with the jury in the future. … I don’t think the public and the jurors are going to have trouble thinking that is reckless conduct.”

Canumay was arrested Friday afternoon. His bail was set at $1 million.

Manslaughter is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while second-degree assault is a Class C felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, and the abuse charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Alm said prosecutors will be seeking the maximum prison term if Canumay is convicted.