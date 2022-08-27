comscore Local teams struggle in Hawaii Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Local teams struggle in Hawaii Classic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

The three local women’s volleyball teams got off to a slow start on the first day of the Magic Island Hawaii Classic on Friday, with Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo going a combined 1-7 to open the tournament. Read more

