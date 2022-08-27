Local teams struggle in Hawaii Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The three local women’s volleyball teams got off to a slow start on the first day of the Magic Island Hawaii Classic on Friday, with Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo going a combined 1-7 to open the tournament. Read more

The three local women’s volleyball teams got off to a slow start on the first day of the Magic Island Hawaii Classic on Friday, with Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo going a combined 1-7 to open the tournament.

In the opening match of the day, Lewis (2-0) swept Hawaii Pacific 25-21, 25-20, 25-15. The Sharks (0-4) struggled offensively, hitting just .116 in the match. No Shark reached double figures in kills, with Riley Gill leading the team with eight putdowns. Demi Winters added seven kills.

After San Francisco State defeated Western Oregon 25-17, 25-13, 25-16, Hawaii Hilo faced Stanislaus State (1-1), and the Vulcans (0-4) were swept 25-17, 25-17, 25-15. Samara Cruz and Kamryn Childs each had eight kills for UHH.

Cal State San Bernardino took on Chaminade next. The Silverswords started well before fading in a 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-11 defeat. Lataisia Saulala led three ’Swords with double-digit kills with 14. Brooklen Pe’a added 11 kills and 11 digs, while Greta Corti had 10 kills and 12 digs.

Western Oregon (1-1) handed Hawaii Pacific another loss to begin afternoon play, as the Sharks lost 25-23, 25-12, 25-22. Gill again led the Sharks offensively with 12 kills.

Lewis defeated San Francisco State, 25-21, 25-18, 27-25 before the nightcap began. Cal State San Bernardino (2-0) then defeated Hawaii Hilo in four sets, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17. Cruz led the Vulcans with 14 kills.

In the final match of the day, Chaminade finally got a victory, defeating Stanislaus State 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24. Sasha Colombo led the Silverswords with 15 kills.