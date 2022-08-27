Punahou puts it all together in win over Waianae

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alai Williams rushed for two early touchdowns and Punahou’s special teams came up with two big plays with its punt block rush in a 52-7 shellacking of Waianae on Friday night.

The visiting Buffanblu improved to 3-0 in nonconference play. Williams, a 6-foot, 215-pound running back, scored on runs of 5 and 6 yards.

“We just had to prepare for a physical game. I felt like we did everything we needed to do to prepare for what they would throw for us,” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “The guys executed well. They made the best of some lucky breaks we got early on, turnovers. Hat’s off to my coaches and staff for preparing the boys this week.”

Waianae’s offense managed 167 total yards against Punahou’s rugged defense.

No. 3 Punahou will play at No. 1 Kahuku on Sept. 3. Waianae (1-2, 0-1 OIA Open) will host No. 6 Kapolei on Friday.

There was no looking past Waianae by Punahou.

“That was a huge emphasis for us this past week. You have the state champ scheduled and that’s definitely something to look forward to, but we needed to take this necessary step tonight,” Kia said. “We just focus on our own execution every week. There’s always an opportunity for a letdown. We’ve got Kahuku coming up and that’s definitely going to test us, but these guys have been good all summer in terms of focusing on just what we do. We understand what our opponents are trying to do, but more importantly what we do and execute.”

After sacking Waianae twice on the opening series, Punahou began its first possession at the Seariders’ 35-yard line. Two snaps later, John-Keawe Sagapolutele found Astin Hange wide open in the end zone on a corner route for a 26-yard touchdown. It was 7-0 with 10:15 left in the opening quarter.

Punahou’s special teams came up big with a blocked punt by Agenhart Ellis, returned 15 yards for a touchdown by Donte Utu. The visitors led 14-0 with 6:14 to go in the first quarter.

“There’s nothing that we do that we don’t practice. It’s all about execution for us,” Kia said.

A sack and forced fumble by Utu, chasing down Waianae QB Tarent Moniz-Babb, led to a fumble return to the 5-yard line by Josiah Kia. Moniz-Babb suffered a leg injury on the play and did not return.

On the next play, Williams rumbled through the middle for a TD. With 4:13 to go, Punahou had a 21-0 lead despite having run just three offensive plays.

Jordan Kapisi’s 30-yard field goal opened Punahou’s lead to 24-0 with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Moments later, the rush converged on Waianae punter Joey Iokia again. He lost the football trying to avoid the block, and Punahou’s Alika Cavaco-Amoy returned the fumble 15 yards for another Buffanblu touchdown. They led 31-0 with 11:15 left in the first half.

Punahou drove 83 yards in eight plays, aided by a Waianae personal foul, and opened the lead to 38-0. Williams scored his second TD on a 6-yard dash around right end.

An 8-yard play-action pass from Sagapolutele to Kalen Smith opened the margin to 45 points with 2:10 to go before intermission.

A fumble recovery by Punahou’s Kekai Burnett set up a 10-yard TD run by Alexander Yuen, opening the margin to 52 points.

Waianae threatened to score late in the third quarter. Punahou sent starters back onto the field for a goal-line stand, but on fourth-and-goal, Akoni Halemano raced in on a 2-yard bootleg to get the Seariders on the scoreboard with 57 seconds left in the third stanza.

—

PUNAHOU 52, WAIANAE 7

at Raymond Torii Field

Punahou (3-0) 24 28 0 0 — 52

Waianae (1-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Pun—Astin Hange 26 pass from John-Keawe Sagapolutele (Jordan Kapisi kick)

Pun—Donte Utu 15 blocked punt return (Kapisi kick)

Pun—Alai Williams 5 run (Kapisi kick)

Pun—FG Kapisi 30

Pun—Alika Cavaco-Amoy 15 fumble return (Kapisi kick)

Pun—Williams 6 run (Kapisi kick)

Pun—Kalen Smith 8 pass from Sagapolutele (Kapisi kick)

Pun—Alexander Yuen 10 run (Kapisi kick)

Wain—Akoni Halemano 2 run (Kaden Nauer kick)

RUSHING—Punahou: Williams 6-40, Yuen 7-31, Kahn Ho 3-17, Ty McCutcheon 1-2, Hange 0-5. Waianae: Jamal Plunkett 8-81, Tevin Wilbur 15-78, Akoni Halemano 6-10, Brandon Tai Tin 3-(-2), Alvin Kalahiki 1-1, Joey Iokia 1-(-10), Tarent Moniz-Babb 3-(-17).

PASSING—Punahou: Sagapolutele 12-15-0-173, Ty McCutcheon 7-11-0-81, Maulama Kimata 0-3-0-0. Waianae: Tarent Moniz-Babb 4-6-0-31, Halemano 1-4-0-(-5).

RECEIVING—Punahou: Hange 4-85, Smith 3-45, Noah Macapulay 2-24, Luke Uechi 2-42, Nelson Aau 2-20, Dash Watanabe 2-13, Isaac Matsumoto 1-11, Williams 1-8, Iosepa Lyman 1-5, Ho 1-1. Waianae: Joshua Santiago 2-27, Wilbur 2-(-4), Zayah Vincent 1-3.