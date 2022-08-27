comscore Scoreboard - Aug. 27, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – Aug. 27, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Coach Timmy Chang in the same state of mind for his Hawaii debut as he was in his first QB start
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2022

Scroll Up