Scoreboard – Aug. 27, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

College: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Roosevelt vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II: Pearl City vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at Roosevelt; Waialua vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at Kailua; Kaiser at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Seattle vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Magic Island Hawaii Classic, San Francisco State vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 9 a.m.; Lewis vs. Chaminade, 11:30 a.m.; Cal State San Bernardino vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Western Oregon vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 2 p.m.; Cal State San Bernardino vs. Lewis, 4:30 p.m.; Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; San Francisco State vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. Matches at Hawaii Convention Center.

ILH Division II girls: University at Maryknoll, 10:30 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 1:30 p.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Nicholls State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.