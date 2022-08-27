Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 27, 2022 Today Updated 1:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY FOOTBALL College: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Roosevelt vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Radford. OIA Division II: Pearl City vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at Roosevelt; Waialua vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at Kailua; Kaiser at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m. SOCCER College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Seattle vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL College women: Magic Island Hawaii Classic, San Francisco State vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 9 a.m.; Lewis vs. Chaminade, 11:30 a.m.; Cal State San Bernardino vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Western Oregon vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 2 p.m.; Cal State San Bernardino vs. Lewis, 4:30 p.m.; Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; San Francisco State vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. Matches at Hawaii Convention Center. ILH Division II girls: University at Maryknoll, 10:30 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 1:30 p.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 1:30 p.m. SUNDAY SOCCER College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Nicholls State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Previous Story Coach Timmy Chang in the same state of mind for his Hawaii debut as he was in his first QB start Next Story Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2022