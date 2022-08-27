Coach Timmy Chang in the same state of mind for his Hawaii debut as he was in his first QB start
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Head coach Timmy Chang has his troops ready for today’s season opener against Vanderbilt at the Ching Complex.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree