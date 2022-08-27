comscore Coach Timmy Chang in the same state of mind for his Hawaii debut as he was in his first QB start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Timmy Chang in the same state of mind for his Hawaii debut as he was in his first QB start

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Head coach Timmy Chang has his troops ready for today’s season opener against Vanderbilt at the Ching Complex.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Head coach Timmy Chang has his troops ready for today’s season opener against Vanderbilt at the Ching Complex.

Timmy Chang appears to be calm and focused entering the University of Hawaii football team’s season opener against Vanderbilt at the Ching Complex. Chang was hired at his alma mater in January. Read more

Previous Story
Texas A&M’s Mia Johnson comes full circle to meet Rainbow Wahine
Next Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 27, 2022

Scroll Up