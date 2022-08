Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that was recently passed takes a monumental step toward preserving a livable Earth for ourselves, our children, our grandchildren and future generations.

The IRA invests $369 billion in numerous energy and climate-change mitigation and adaptation programs. These investments are projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. Before the act, the projected reduction was only 25%, short of the U.S. goal of 50%.

For consumers, the IRA will provide a 30% tax credit for rooftop solar and storage, rebates for electric appliances, home efficiency enhancements and electrical upgrades. Credits of up to $7,500 will be provided to low- to moderate-income Americans who purchase new or used electric vehicles.

The IRA accelerates the decarbonization of various sectors and boosts domestic innovation, manufacturing and production in clean energy and transportation:

>> It will create jobs and increase our country’s energy security by investing $60 billion in manufacturing solar panels, batteries and other clean energy technologies in the U.S.

>> $1 billion will be available to purchase school and transit buses powered by clean energy, as well as garbage trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles, prioritizing communities that are overburdened by air pollution.

>> The U.S. Postal Service will receive $3 billion to electrify its fleet of more than 217,000 vehicles.

>> Grants totaling $3 billion will support climate action plans for ports and the purchase of zero-emission technology and equipment.

>> $2.6 billion will be available to conserve, restore and protect coastal and marine habitats and fisheries.

>> $20 billion will help farmers and ranchers shift to sustainable practices such as crop rotation and cover crops.

>> $5 billion in grants will support healthy, fire-resilient forests, forest conservation and urban tree planting.

The IRA also invests in communities and environmental justice. Many of the aforementioned directly benefit disadvantaged communities, which typically bear the greatest burden from climate change and pollution. In addition, they will be eligible for $60 billion in funding for environmental justice programs, of which $25 million is specifically designated for Native Hawaiians.

The IRA moves us more quickly toward our emissions reduction goals and enhances the nation’s ability to influence global climate action. It is not perfect; there are concerns about fossil-fuel incentives and environmental consequences. More work is needed at the federal level to hasten our transition away from fossil fuels and effect social and environmental justice. It also depends on state-level action to maximize the benefit and minimize undesired consequences.

Our state and county governments must also be fully engaged in mitigating and adapting to climate change. Importantly, it will be up to our state to ensure that we effectively leverage the IRA benefits. The governor and the Legislature, working with Hawaii’s congressional delegation, should collaborate to ensure that Hawaii optimizes its drawdown of federal funds from the IRA.

Hawaii will be competing with the other states for much of the money, and Hawaii must do what is necessary to get its fair share. Furthermore, after Hawaii draws down its share of federal funds, the money must be accounted for to assure the public that it is spent as intended.

Hawaii has been a climate action leader. It was the first to set a goal to reduce emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030. The IRA will make it possible to fund a broad range of programs and projects to make this goal a reality. Hawaii should take full advantage of this unique opportunity.

Helen Cox, former chancellor of Kauai Community College, chairs the Kauai Climate Action Coalition and co-chairs the Kauai Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.