Chinese American WWII veterans from Hawaii awarded long-awaited medals for their service
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
After the war, Judge Arthur S.K. Fong earned a law degree and a master’s in business administration and participated in the Hawaii Democratic Party’s “Revolution of 1954.”
Robert M. Wai was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal with 179 other Chinese American World War II veterans.
Frederick Aleong Wong flashed a shaka with his medal.
WWII veteran Walter W.C. Ching holds his Congressional Gold Medal. Pictured with him are his daughters, Kuulei Benton and Lori Choy.
Dr. Joseph W.C. Young, a Congressional Gold Medal recipient and his wife, Barbara Young, were toasted by their table at a February luncheon at the Hilton Hawaiian Village honoring Chinese Americans who served in World War II.
William K.C. Wong, left, and Dr. Alton S.K. Wong posed with the medals they received at a luncheon at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in February.