Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 69-70

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum grills Heung-gia about her father. Byung-ki promises Man-seok that he’ll never see Kang-mi again. Taken by the police, Ah-reum claims her innocence. Byung-ki agrees to divorce Ah-jung. Young-kwang is ready to give up on going to Milan.

Episodes 71-72

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum is released from police custody. Ah-reum vows to take revenge on Heung-gia. Although Kang-ho knows that Ah-reum is still hung up on Young-kwang, he asks Ah-reum to stay by his side.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 5

6:45 p.m. Monday

Webtoon Camp’s incident has a ripple effect on everyone. On Ma Eum is caught in the midst of it all. The results of the webtoon evaluations are surprising, to say the least. Sin Dae Lyug’s work gets both good and bad reviews.

Episode 6

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

On Ma Eum is concerned when Seul Ah is pressured by PD Kwon. She has no choice but to watch from the sideline. Jang Man Cheol feels threatened when he learns the webtoon might get dropped from the main page.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 43

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gyongsu suspects Sunghwan is Jina’s abductor. Nagyong threatens Gyongsu, saying Jina’s welfare is jeopardized. Gyongja begs Gyongsu not to hand over the evidence to Sunghwan to protect the future of the G.R. family.

Episode 44

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongsu wants to hand over the evidence to the police. Sunghwan hires men to stop him. Gyongsu escapes to safety with Gyongja’s help. Nagyong finds out from Haedang where Gyongsu has fled and tells Sunghwan.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 5

7:50 p.m. Friday

The princess is deep in sorrow over Chung’s sentence. When the king sentences Yeon Gaesomun’s illegitimate son to death, chaos occurs within the court. Realizing Yeon Gaesomun’s tenacity, the king orders Geumhwadan to search Yeon Gaesomun’s residence for evidence of treason.

Episode 6

7:50 p.m. Saturday

The princess stops by Chung’s old room and discovers the message. She is convinced he is still alive. Evidence is given to the king that outlines Yeon Gaesomun’s treasonous plot on the Crown Prince’s coronation day. He plans to use this to his advantage. But the Crown Prince’s action deters both factions’ plans.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.