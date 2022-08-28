comscore Babyface returns to Hawaii with Blaisdell show | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Babyface returns to Hawaii with Blaisdell show

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY P MUSIC GROUP Babyface’s resume as a recording artist includes three Recording Industry Association of America certified gold singles — “When Can I See You,” “Someone to Love” and “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

    COURTESY P MUSIC GROUP

    Babyface’s resume as a recording artist includes three Recording Industry Association of America certified gold singles — “When Can I See You,” “Someone to Love” and “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

Babyface — recording artist, songwriter, record producer, movie producer, record label executive — was performing and recording professionally while he was still in his teens. Read more

Previous Story
Journey to perform at Blaisdell in October

Scroll Up