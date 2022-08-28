comscore Homeless encampments along Nimitz Highway reduced for now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homeless encampments along Nimitz Highway reduced for now

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless encampment along Sumner Street and North Nimitz Highway in Iwilei.

    A homeless encampment along Sumner Street and North Nimitz Highway in Iwilei.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless woman packed her belongings into carts along Sumner Street in Iwilei on Friday as an Institute for Human Services volunteer stood nearby. She was later sent to the hospital to check an infection on her leg.

    A homeless woman packed her belongings into carts along Sumner Street in Iwilei on Friday as an Institute for Human Services volunteer stood nearby. She was later sent to the hospital to check an infection on her leg.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A homeless encampment along Iwilei Road.

    A homeless encampment along Iwilei Road.

As Oahu’s summer tourism season comes to its traditional Labor Day end, the main Nimitz Highway corridor that visitors use to get from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport into Waikiki last week was unusually clear of homeless encampments. Read more

