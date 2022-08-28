comscore Maui hate crime case hinges on use of term ‘haole’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui hate crime case hinges on use of term ‘haole’

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The central question that jurors will be asked to decide is whether the men attacked the victim because he was white or because he was a newcomer who disrespected their community, court documents show. Read more

