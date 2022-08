Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas >> The growth of volleyball, whether in Hawaii or on a national level, is undeniable.

Yet, as illustrated by Saturday’s matchup between the Rainbow Wahine and sixth-ranked Pittsburgh, the volleyball community remains tight-knit.

Outside the UH locker room in Reed Arena, Kamehameha graduates Kamalani and Lexis Akeo chatted with the Rainbow Wahine coaches after spending the match on opposite sides of the court.

Both sisters played club volleyball for UH’s Robyn Ah Mow, Kaleo Baxter and Nick Castello before embarking on productive college careers with the Panthers. Lexis Akeo, a senior setter with the Panthers, remains tight with UH outside hitter and Kamehameha classmate Braelyn Akana.

Both were on the Pitt bench during the Panthers’ sweep of the Wahine, with Kamalani serving as the team’s director of volleyball operations and Lexis nursing an injury.

Although the ailment kept Lexis Akeo off the court on Saturday, the match held meaning beyond the final score.

“It was an awesome experience,” she said. “Brae is one of my really close friends. The coaches, I’ve played for each and every one of them, so it was really nice being on the other side from them. I’m disappointed I didn’t get to play, but it was just great energy and great vibes.

“I had a smile on my face just being here to see them. It was a dream of mine to play Hawaii and hopefully, maybe, I’ll be able to play (against) Hawaii at Hawaii sometime soon.”

Lexis Akeo could have one more opportunity with a fifth year available to her next season, which would extend the family’s now lengthy relationship with Pitt.

Kamalani Akeo was a standout at Kamehameha when Ah Mow and Baxter pointed her out to Pitt coach Dan Fisher, who played for the UH men’s team in 1995 and served as the Warriors’ associate coach from 2009 to 2011.

Fisher initially slotted Kamalani Akeo as a libero but installed her at setter as a freshman in 2015. She finished her career ranked third in program history with 3,956 assists after helping lead Pitt to two ACC championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. She returned to Pittsburgh as the Panthers’ volunteer assistant coach in the spring 2021 season and was promoted to director of operations later that year.

“I think she set the tone with wanting to be in the gym all day long, wanting to get reps as long we’d stay,” Fisher said. “When you’re turning around a program you need players that want to outwork other teams. I think Kamalani set the tone for that and her sister certainly has the same work ethic.”

Lexis Akeo followed Kamalani to Pitt in 2019 and helped continue the Panthers’ progression. Pitt made its first Elite Eight appearance in 2020 and reached the Final Four last season with Akeo sharing time at setter in a 6-2 system.

“I think it means a lot for my family,” Lexis Akeo said of being part of the program’s climb. “Kamalani started it off and (their parents, Les and Cherie) woudn’t have been comfortable if they weren’t fully satisfied with the way Pitt treated her, the coaches, the program, everything.

“Just visiting so many times when Kamalani was there, I already felt like Pitt was home. I feel it’s become our home away from home.”

Even so, it was nice to reconnect with folks from home, even if on opposite sides on Saturday.

“Too bad she couldn’t play, but it’s always nice to see them, they’re good kids,” Ah Mow said after one last hug with the sisters. “It’s good to have a lot of different Hawaii connections in this tournament.”

Ah Mow had just finished her international playing career when she dipped her toe into college coaching with the UH men’s program during Fisher’s tenure in Manoa. Fisher also coached Castello, then a Warriors libero, in that span.

“I lived in Hawaii two different times in my life and it’s another home for me,” Fisher said. “When I see the green, it’s always a little strange being on the other side.

“Robyn obviously is a great coach and great person and I have lot respect for her. … She has such a great mind for the game.”