Chaminade lone winner in Hawaii Classic

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was the lone winner on the second day of the Magic Island Hawaii Classic on Saturday, defeating San Francisco State 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12.

The Silverswords (3-4) were led by Greta Corti’s 13 kills and 11 digs, while Sophia Schilling and Sasha Colombo each added 12 kills.

In the other matches:

>> San Francisco State (2-1) defeated Hawaii Hilo (0-6), 18-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 15-13. Kamryn Childs had 13 kills to lead the Vulcans, while Samara Cruz added 12 kills and 11 digs.

>> Lewis (3-1) defeated Chaminade (2-4), 25-13, 25-23, 25-17. Lataisia Saulala had eight kills to lead the Silverswords.

>> Cal State San Bernardino (3-1) defeated Hawaii Pacific (0-6), 25-21, 26-24, 25-21. Lachelle Sikes had seven kills to lead the Sharks.

>> Western Oregon defeated Hawaii Hilo, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17. Cruz had a match-high 17 kills while Nikki Logan added 16.

>> Lewis defeated Cal State San Bernardino, 25-21, 25-18, 27-25.

>> Stanislaus State defeated Hawaii Pacific, 25-13, 25-19, 25-9. Riley Gill and Marley Sandoval each had four kills to lead the Sharks.

Early goals propel ’Swords to win

The Chaminade women’s soccer team used a fast start to defeat Western Colorado 3-1 on Saturday in Durango, Colo.

Gracie Bowers scored just 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the game, the sixth-fastest in the history of the program. Asya Holt added a goal four minutes later, and Lece Aviles scored another in the eighth minute for the Silverswords (2-0).