Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade lone winner in Hawaii Classic By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women's volleyball team was the lone winner on the second day of the Magic Island Hawaii Classic on Saturday, defeating San Francisco State 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12.

The Silverswords (3-4) were led by Greta Corti's 13 kills and 11 digs, while Sophia Schilling and Sasha Colombo each added 12 kills. In the other matches: >> San Francisco State (2-1) defeated Hawaii Hilo (0-6), 18-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 15-13. Kamryn Childs had 13 kills to lead the Vulcans, while Samara Cruz added 12 kills and 11 digs. >> Lewis (3-1) defeated Chaminade (2-4), 25-13, 25-23, 25-17. Lataisia Saulala had eight kills to lead the Silverswords. >> Cal State San Bernardino (3-1) defeated Hawaii Pacific (0-6), 25-21, 26-24, 25-21. Lachelle Sikes had seven kills to lead the Sharks. >> Western Oregon defeated Hawaii Hilo, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17. Cruz had a match-high 17 kills while Nikki Logan added 16. >> Lewis defeated Cal State San Bernardino, 25-21, 25-18, 27-25. >> Stanislaus State defeated Hawaii Pacific, 25-13, 25-19, 25-9. Riley Gill and Marley Sandoval each had four kills to lead the Sharks. Early goals propel 'Swords to win The Chaminade women's soccer team used a fast start to defeat Western Colorado 3-1 on Saturday in Durango, Colo. Gracie Bowers scored just 2 minutes, 49 seconds into the game, the sixth-fastest in the history of the program. Asya Holt added a goal four minutes later, and Lece Aviles scored another in the eighth minute for the Silverswords (2-0). The Mountaineers (0-2) got on the board with a goal in the 59th minute, but the Silverswords defense held Western Colorado to just one shot in the final 30 minutes.