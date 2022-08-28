comscore Chaminade lone winner in Hawaii Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade lone winner in Hawaii Classic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was the lone winner on the second day of the Magic Island Hawaii Classic on Saturday, defeating San Francisco State 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-12. Read more

