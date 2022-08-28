Honolulu wins the U.S. championship title and will face Curacao in the Little League World Series finale
By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:32 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of Honolulu’s Little League team celebrated after their 5-1 win against Nolensville, Tenn., for the United States Championship at the Little League World Series Saturday in South Williamsport, Pa.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Honolulu Little League team took a parade lap around Lamade Stadium with the United States championship banner at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Ruston Hiyoto rounded the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Tennessee’s Trent McNiel in the fourth inning.