comscore Honolulu wins the U.S. championship title and will face Curacao in the Little League World Series finale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Honolulu wins the U.S. championship title and will face Curacao in the Little League World Series finale

  • By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of Honolulu’s Little League team celebrated after their 5-1 win against Nolensville, Tenn., for the United States Championship at the Little League World Series Saturday in South Williamsport, Pa.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Members of Honolulu’s Little League team celebrated after their 5-1 win against Nolensville, Tenn., for the United States Championship at the Little League World Series Saturday in South Williamsport, Pa.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of the Honolulu Little League team took a parade lap around Lamade Stadium with the United States championship banner at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Members of the Honolulu Little League team took a parade lap around Lamade Stadium with the United States championship banner at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Ruston Hiyoto rounded the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Tennessee’s Trent McNiel in the fourth inning.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Honolulu’s Ruston Hiyoto rounded the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Tennessee’s Trent McNiel in the fourth inning.

The win put Honolulu in today’s Little League World Series Championship against Curacao. That game will be played at 9 a.m. and broadcast nationally on ABC. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard, Aug. 28, 2022

Scroll Up