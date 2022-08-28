‘Iolani alumnus Sasaki repeats as Carolina League Player of the Week
- By Sjarif Goldstein
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS
Shane Sasaki, an ‘Iolani alumnus drafted by the Rays in 2019, has had a breakout month for the Charleston RiverDogs, and leads the Carolina League in batting average.
