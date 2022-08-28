‘Iolani alumnus Sasaki repeats as Carolina League Player of the Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As hot as Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) had to be to be named the Carolina League’s Player of the Week on Aug. 15 (for games running from Aug. 7 to 14), he somehow got hotter. Read more

As hot as Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) had to be to be named the Carolina League’s Player of the Week on Aug. 15 (for games running from Aug. 7 to 14), he somehow got hotter.

Last Monday, Sasaki was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for a second week in a row after going 12-for27 (.444) from Aug. 15 to 21. He capped the award week with two huge games.

Sasaki went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two home runs from the leadoff spot in the RiverDogs’ 9-6 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Aug. 20. The following day, he went 2-for-4 with a double, scored twice and stole three bases. He scored three runs and drove in three.

In 15 games since Aug. 9, Sasaki is 26-for-61 (.426) with four home runs, 11 doubles and two triples. He’s scored 15 runs, driven in 11 and stolen seven bases.

Sasaki now leads the league in batting average, slugging average and OPS. He is second in on base percentage, third in doubles and tied for third in steals. Perhaps the most impressive detail of his 41 steals through Friday is that he had only been caught four times, fewest among the league leaders.

Hawaii Baseball Report – Au… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser