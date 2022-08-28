comscore ‘Iolani alumnus Sasaki repeats as Carolina League Player of the Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani alumnus Sasaki repeats as Carolina League Player of the Week

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS Shane Sasaki, an ‘Iolani alumnus drafted by the Rays in 2019, has had a breakout month for the Charleston RiverDogs, and leads the Carolina League in batting average.

    Shane Sasaki, an ‘Iolani alumnus drafted by the Rays in 2019, has had a breakout month for the Charleston RiverDogs, and leads the Carolina League in batting average.

As hot as Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) had to be to be named the Carolina League’s Player of the Week on Aug. 15 (for games running from Aug. 7 to 14), he somehow got hotter. Read more

