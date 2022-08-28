Scoreboard, Aug. 28, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Nicholls State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

SWIMMING

Duke’s Waikiki Ocean

Mile Swim

Saturday

Female 10 to 12

1. Rahlee Davis 19:25.9

2. Kamakana Kaahaaina 19:46.3

3. Maddie Stuemke 20:18.5

Female 13 to 15

1. Tai Misailidis 17:39.5

2. Synnove Robinson 18:03.2

3. Kona Flanagan 18:20.8

Female 16 to 19

1. Leila Nasrallah 17:32.6

2. Joey Misailidis 17:35.1

3. Sala Yasumi 17:38.4

Female 20 to 24

1. Erin Scudder 19:48.0

2. Taylor Peralta 23:35.1

3. Eve Huddleston 26:44.8

Female 25 to 29

1. Kelsey Liu 18:41.8

2. Georgia Quinn 19:29.4

3. Morgan Timms 19:51.1

Female 30 to 34

1. Emily Reynolds 19:10.6

2. Ashley Ahn 19:18.3

3. Sarah Trent 20:13.8

Female 35 to 39

1. Lucy Lee 18:43.3

2. Christyn Gaa 23:41.3

3. Nicole Wilder 23:45.7

Female 40 to 44

1. Rie Nagayama 20:56.6

2. Amy Mckenzie 21:02.8

3. Kathryn Mccabe 24:32.9

Female 45 to 49

1. Alicia Hetherington 20:37.1

2. Candes Gentry 21:41.4

3. Mindy Carr 21:43.6

Female 50 to 54

1. Sandie Easton 18:29.1

2. Deb Merwick 19:28.6

3. Lea Maurer 21:35.5

Female 55 to 59

1. Carolyn Turnham 20:46.9

2. Uilani Pauole De Sa 21:08.8

3. Anne-Sophie Dubois 27:06.6

Female 60 to 64

1. Keiko Aoyama 19:39.9

2. Diane Corn 23:21.8

3. Debbie Meek 23:27.8

Female 65 to 69

1. Marie Wagner 23:38.7

2. Cathy Huang 25:48.5

3. Laurie Loomis 26:25.7

Female 70 to 74

1. Laura Blears 26:51.6

2. Brenda Day 30:17.1

3. Laurie Sloan 30:50.3

Female 75 to 79

1. Betty Ann, Pua Barnett 21:51.6

2. Ruth Lockett 37:15.1

Female 80 and Over

1. Kathleen Quinn 34:23.5

2. Lori Auhll 39:20.1

Male 9 and Under

1. Makana Keaulana 22:32.5

2. Kieran Mierzwa 26:40.2

3. Martin Labranch 29:14.5

Male 10 to 12

1. Koanui Keaulana 17:44.3

2. Ocean Serrano 20:10.9

3. Juan-Sebastian Bonilla 20:36.3

Male 13 to 15

1. Brahman Davis 16:33.7

2. Nick Davidson 17:11.9

3. Blake Garlin 17:16.8

Male 16 to 19

1. Knut Robinson 15:50.4

2. Stone Miller 16:13.1

3. Greyson Gough 17:12.2

Male 20 to 24

1. Luke Maurer 15:57.7

2. Jake Danzer 17:38.4

3. Evan Boisse 20:31.2

Male 25 to 29

1. Joseph Guilfoyle 17:37.1

2. Daniel Jardin 20:07.2

3. Zane Schweitzer 21:58.0

Male 30 to 34

1. Christopher Chuck 17:29.8

2. Bobby Walsh 19:24.1

3. Kaya Terem 19:26.9

Male 35 to 39

1. Matthew McGillicuddy 17:34.3

2. Scott Kobayashi 19:25.0

3. Matt Kukla 20:52.8

Male 40 to 44

1. Luis Saulny 17:39.5

2. James Reilly 22:47.2

3. Andrew Bussey 22:52.2

Male 45 to 49

1. Bradley Romine 20:22.4

2. Andrew Deutscher 20:33.7

3. Adam Raley 22:06.5

Male 50 to 54

1. Alex Kostich 16:04.1

2. Dolan Eversole 19:04.1

3. Tim Hinchey 19:17.5

Male 55 to 59

1. Richard Garnsey 17:54.9

2. Alex Webb 19:06.0

3. Alexander Jampel 19:37.7

Male 60 to 64

1. Tore Leraand 20:20.7

2. Shaun Mistlebauer 23:52.5

3. Hugh Damon 23:56.5

Male 65 to 69

1. William Price 20:42.2

2. Stan Kobayashi 22:31.9

3. Mark Cunningham 22:36.9

Male 70 to 74

1. Francis Auinn 23:16.6

2. Jeffrey Dodge 24:46.3

3. Greg Gerber 25:20.1

Male 75 to 79

1. Uli Klinke 24:45.1

2. Stoughton Farnham 26:01.4

3. Carl Kawauchi 27:24.0

Male 80 and Over

1. Gene Grounds 29:24.7