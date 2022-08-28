Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard, Aug. 28, 2022 Today Updated 10:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY SOCCER College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Nicholls State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled SWIMMING Duke’s Waikiki Ocean Mile Swim Saturday Female 10 to 12 1. Rahlee Davis 19:25.9 2. Kamakana Kaahaaina 19:46.3 3. Maddie Stuemke 20:18.5 Female 13 to 15 1. Tai Misailidis 17:39.5 2. Synnove Robinson 18:03.2 3. Kona Flanagan 18:20.8 Female 16 to 19 1. Leila Nasrallah 17:32.6 2. Joey Misailidis 17:35.1 3. Sala Yasumi 17:38.4 Female 20 to 24 1. Erin Scudder 19:48.0 2. Taylor Peralta 23:35.1 3. Eve Huddleston 26:44.8 Female 25 to 29 1. Kelsey Liu 18:41.8 2. Georgia Quinn 19:29.4 3. Morgan Timms 19:51.1 Female 30 to 34 1. Emily Reynolds 19:10.6 2. Ashley Ahn 19:18.3 3. Sarah Trent 20:13.8 Female 35 to 39 1. Lucy Lee 18:43.3 2. Christyn Gaa 23:41.3 3. Nicole Wilder 23:45.7 Female 40 to 44 1. Rie Nagayama 20:56.6 2. Amy Mckenzie 21:02.8 3. Kathryn Mccabe 24:32.9 Female 45 to 49 1. Alicia Hetherington 20:37.1 2. Candes Gentry 21:41.4 3. Mindy Carr 21:43.6 Female 50 to 54 1. Sandie Easton 18:29.1 2. Deb Merwick 19:28.6 3. Lea Maurer 21:35.5 Female 55 to 59 1. Carolyn Turnham 20:46.9 2. Uilani Pauole De Sa 21:08.8 3. Anne-Sophie Dubois 27:06.6 Female 60 to 64 1. Keiko Aoyama 19:39.9 2. Diane Corn 23:21.8 3. Debbie Meek 23:27.8 Female 65 to 69 1. Marie Wagner 23:38.7 2. Cathy Huang 25:48.5 3. Laurie Loomis 26:25.7 Female 70 to 74 1. Laura Blears 26:51.6 2. Brenda Day 30:17.1 3. Laurie Sloan 30:50.3 Female 75 to 79 1. Betty Ann, Pua Barnett 21:51.6 2. Ruth Lockett 37:15.1 Female 80 and Over 1. Kathleen Quinn 34:23.5 2. Lori Auhll 39:20.1 Male 9 and Under 1. Makana Keaulana 22:32.5 2. Kieran Mierzwa 26:40.2 3. Martin Labranch 29:14.5 Male 10 to 12 1. Koanui Keaulana 17:44.3 2. Ocean Serrano 20:10.9 3. Juan-Sebastian Bonilla 20:36.3 Male 13 to 15 1. Brahman Davis 16:33.7 2. Nick Davidson 17:11.9 3. Blake Garlin 17:16.8 Male 16 to 19 1. Knut Robinson 15:50.4 2. Stone Miller 16:13.1 3. Greyson Gough 17:12.2 Male 20 to 24 1. Luke Maurer 15:57.7 2. Jake Danzer 17:38.4 3. Evan Boisse 20:31.2 Male 25 to 29 1. Joseph Guilfoyle 17:37.1 2. Daniel Jardin 20:07.2 3. Zane Schweitzer 21:58.0 Male 30 to 34 1. Christopher Chuck 17:29.8 2. Bobby Walsh 19:24.1 3. Kaya Terem 19:26.9 Male 35 to 39 1. Matthew McGillicuddy 17:34.3 2. Scott Kobayashi 19:25.0 3. Matt Kukla 20:52.8 Male 40 to 44 1. Luis Saulny 17:39.5 2. James Reilly 22:47.2 3. Andrew Bussey 22:52.2 Male 45 to 49 1. Bradley Romine 20:22.4 2. Andrew Deutscher 20:33.7 3. Adam Raley 22:06.5 Male 50 to 54 1. Alex Kostich 16:04.1 2. Dolan Eversole 19:04.1 3. Tim Hinchey 19:17.5 Male 55 to 59 1. Richard Garnsey 17:54.9 2. Alex Webb 19:06.0 3. Alexander Jampel 19:37.7 Male 60 to 64 1. Tore Leraand 20:20.7 2. Shaun Mistlebauer 23:52.5 3. Hugh Damon 23:56.5 Male 65 to 69 1. William Price 20:42.2 2. Stan Kobayashi 22:31.9 3. Mark Cunningham 22:36.9 Male 70 to 74 1. Francis Auinn 23:16.6 2. Jeffrey Dodge 24:46.3 3. Greg Gerber 25:20.1 Male 75 to 79 1. Uli Klinke 24:45.1 2. Stoughton Farnham 26:01.4 3. Carl Kawauchi 27:24.0 Male 80 and Over 1. Gene Grounds 29:24.7 Previous Story Dave Reardon: Despite Hawaii’s good start, game against Vanderbilt got out of hand quickly Next Story Television and radio - Aug. 28, 2022