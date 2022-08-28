comscore Scoreboard, Aug. 28, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard, Aug. 28, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Dave Reardon: Despite Hawaii’s good start, game against Vanderbilt got out of hand quickly
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 28, 2022

Scroll Up