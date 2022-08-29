Child dies in apparent shooting accident at Hawaii island Boy Scout camp

Hawaii island police are investigating an apparent shooting accident that fatally wounded a boy Sunday afternoon at Camp Honokaia, a Boy Scouts of America facility.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hamakua patrol officers responded to the camp near Honokaa regarding an unconscious child following a shooting incident, according to police.

Both police and the Hawaii Fire Department found the child near the rifle range with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.

A coroner’s inquest investigation is underway by the Hawaii County Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division.

Police said extensive interviews with all children and adults present are ongoing, and at this time, foul play is not suspected.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. Police did not disclose the age of the child.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the exact cause of death.

Camp Honokaia, between Honokaa and Waimea, is run by the Aloha Council Boy Scouts of America, and offers campsites, along with an archery range, rifle range and an adventure trail, according to a website.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300.