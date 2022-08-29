comscore Column: Abortion presents complex problems for Christian ministry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Abortion presents complex problems for Christian ministry

  • By the Rev. Jessica Kawamura
  • Today
  • The Rev. Jessica Kawamura is a member of Faith Action, a nonprofit grassroots organization committed to improving the quality of life for all the people of Hawaii.

A few weeks ago, I had a chance to talk with the young people in my congregation about Roe v. Wade. For the majority of them, Roe v. Wade was something they had heard about before, even if they did not know the particularities of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Read more

