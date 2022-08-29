Column: Abortion presents complex problems for Christian ministry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A few weeks ago, I had a chance to talk with the young people in my congregation about Roe v. Wade. For the majority of them, Roe v. Wade was something they had heard about before, even if they did not know the particularities of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The topic came up because I asked these teens to let me know what they would like to learn about in youth group. In response, one of them asked about Roe v. Wade.

Often we avoid talking with middle- and high-school students about topics that we deem “for adults” or “political” or “controversial.” But given the amount of information — and misinformation — readily available to them on the internet, it is our moral responsibility to have these important conversations with them.

As a woman pastor in my 30s, it is fair to say that I am of the minority of faith leaders who has the ability to become pregnant herself. This gives me a unique perspective on the issue of reproductive justice, as well as an awareness of its complexities and importance.

For too long, abortion has been surrounded by judgment and stigma. Most often the people bearing the brunt of the pain and harm have been those already pushed to the margins of society, with the fewest resources and options. Others have been people, perhaps not unlike me, who have for a myriad of reasons decided to terminate a pregnancy. What we do know is that abortion is common.

When I spoke to the young people of my church about abortion, I shared with them some of The United Methodist Church’s official teaching: “We recognize tragic conflicts of life with life that may justify abortion, and in such cases we support the legal option of abortion under proper medical procedures by certified medical providers.”

As I shared with my teens, and as they already know, life is often difficult and complex. Not every issue is black and white. Each pregnant person’s medical, familial and financial situation is unique. Each may have a different religious or spiritual belief, or none at all.

People making decisions about abortion not only need but deserve support from a medical provider whom they can trust. Ultimately, it is their decision whether or not to terminate a pregnancy. As a minister, I want the members of my congregation and the people of our communities to have as much accurate information as possible about abortion.

The Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women, in collaboration with a large coalition of organizations, has put together “Your Official Guide to Abortion in Hawai‘i” which will be available on Wednesday. I encourage other clergy and lay leaders to share this resource and utilize it as an educational tool.

We each have an incredible mind, body, and heart — blessings that Christians believe are gifts from God, our divine Creator. In the Methodist tradition, we believe that we are to use our God-given gifts of reason and knowledge to make the difficult decisions we face in life. We need accurate information and accessible resources so that pregnant people can make the best decision for their particular circumstance and situation.

The Rev. Jessica Kawamura is a member of Faith Action, a nonprofit grassroots organization committed to improving the quality of life for all the people of Hawaii.