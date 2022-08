Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s undoubtedly a consequence of society’s digital means of communication that our own digits — our fingers — are becoming less practiced at signatures. Read more

As a result, the way people sign their name is increasingly inconsistent, so that when Hawaii elections staffers check the signed ballots against its records, the signatures don’t match up. A couple of thousand primary-election votes were uncounted.

On balance, the all-mail election worked well. It’s best to vote early enough, though, so these wrinkles can get ironed out.