Changes in affirmative action may have little impact on Hawaii schools
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:15 p.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Affirmative action could be overturned in the Supreme Court, which might affect admissions for students of color. Affirmative action enables schools to use race as a very small determining factor in their admissions process to ensure that their schools are racially diverse. A sign welcomed students for the fall 2022 semester at the Dole Street entrance of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.