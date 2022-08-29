comscore Council considering increasing shoreline setbacks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council considering increasing shoreline setbacks

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council is considering increasing the general shoreline setback distance for structures and development from 40 feet to between 60 and 130 feet, depending on the location and size of the property. Read more

