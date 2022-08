Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s soccer team snuck past visiting Nicholls State 1-0 on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, wrapping up a perfect 2-0 Outrigger Soccer Kickoff this past weekend.

Krista Peterson’s 16th minute goal was the only score for the Rainbow Wahine (2-1), despite the team outshooting the Colonels 21-2 and dominating possession of the ball.

UH played aggressive to start the game. The Wahine shot the ball 12 times, one of which found the back of the net. Peterson cashed in on an assist from Kelci Sumida and Mia Foster. Hawaii had several more chances at goal, but couldn’t add to its lead.

The second half played out similarly to the first, with Hawaii taking plenty of chances at goal. The Wahine took nine shots in the frame, with Foster and Sumida barely missing the goal.

Sumida and Foster each had five shots to lead the team, while Peterson and Eliza Ammendiola each took three shots.

The Wahine head to Portland to take on the Pilots next Sunday at 4 p.m.