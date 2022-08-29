comscore World domination! Honolulu completes a masterful run through the Little League World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

World domination! Honolulu completes a masterful run through the Little League World Series

  • By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of the Honolulu Little League team paraded around Lamade Stadium with the Little League World Series Championship banner after beating Curacao in the championship game.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Members of the Honolulu Little League team paraded around Lamade Stadium with the Little League World Series Championship banner after beating Curacao in the championship game.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kama Angell (14) leaped onto home plate after hitting a homer against Curacao that put Honolulu ahead for good in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday. Angell’s homer followed a dinger by Kekoa Payanal that erased a 1-0 deficit.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kama Angell (14) leaped onto home plate after hitting a homer against Curacao that put Honolulu ahead for good in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday. Angell’s homer followed a dinger by Kekoa Payanal that erased a 1-0 deficit.

For the first time in the entire tournament, Honolulu Little League trailed as it took on Curacao in the 2022 Little League World Series Championship. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Aug. 29, 2022

Scroll Up