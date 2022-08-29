World domination! Honolulu completes a masterful run through the Little League World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in the entire tournament, Honolulu Little League trailed as it took on Curacao in the 2022 Little League World Series Championship. Read more

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. >> For the first time in the entire tournament, Honolulu Little League trailed as it took on Curacao in the 2022 Little League World Series Championship.

It was momentary as Davey-Jay Rijke scored off a single, fielding miscue, and passed ball at home. It was a difficult start for Honolulu, but one it could overcome.

Two swings — that’s all it took — for Honolulu to go back on top 2-1.

Kekoa Payanal connected with his third leadoff home run of the tournament and Kama Angell followed with another homer. From that point it was a matter of Honolulu Little League being Honolulu Little League.

The boys produced timely hits as Jaron Lancaster backed it all up on the mound with 10 strikeouts to help Honolulu capture a 13-3 win over Curacao on Sunday.

“Hat’s off to the Caribbean,” Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda said. “They are a very good team. We were fortunate their pitch count got out of hand.”

“When they scored the run, it was just part of the game,” Oda said. “Somebody is going to score. We just kept telling the kids to fight and battle. It was going to be a great day.”

Payanal added to his numbers in the second inning when he hit a high fly ball to right field. The catch was made, but Mikah Noda was able to come around from third and score.

Angell singled during the next at bat to push a second run in. Lancaster helped his cause with an RBI single as Honolulu started to blow open the game. Angell accounted for the team’s final hit of the day as he drove in Ruston Hiyoto to enforce the 10-run-rule in the fourth inning.

“It was great,” Angell said. “I saw the ball go down and saw coach Gerald sending the runner. I was just at a loss of emotions. It was just the best time I’ve ever had in my life.”

Lancaster seemed to pitch better when the pressure was on him. He reared back and recorded two strikeouts to end the first. After giving up a walk to open the second, he came back to record three consecutive outs to end the inning.

“I knew Caribbean was going to be a great team,” Lancaster said. “They were the best team I’ve faced in my 12-year career. My mindset was just to go out there and do my best. I just wanted to do my thing.”

Payanal came to the plate in the third inning with a second chance with runners in scoring position. Looking for a hard hit, Payanal was hit hard as a pitch sailed into his shoulder to bring a run home.

Runners were put on base after Qshondrickson Doran hit two batters and walked another to load the bases before a pitching change was made. Curacao turned to Joshua Acosta, who entered with the base loaded and just one out.

Acosta took on Angell, who already hit a home run, for his first challenge. His first pitch did not go well as Angell cleared the bases with a three-RBI double down the right field-line. Angell got caught trying to stretch his double into a triple, but the damage had already been done.

Hiyoto hit the inning’s second three-RBI double after he came on as a pinch hitter. The hit gave Honolulu a 12-1 lead and put the 10-run rule into effect.

“It gave us a lot of confidence,” Lancaster said. “It gave me the confidence to just go out and do my job.”

It didn’t last long as two walks and a fielding miscue put runners in scoring position for Jaythan Cordilia. Needing the run support, Cordilia hit a single to score two runs and keep the game going at 12-3.

Angell’s hit ended it and the on-field celebration began.

Mikah Noda returned in the United State Championship after being removed due to health protocol. He might have been feeling it out in the U.S. Championship, but he made his return felt Sunday.

He opened the second inning with a four-pitch walk. He then moved to second on a passed ball and took third when Curacao wasn’t looking.

Noda tagged up from third and scored as Honolulu seemed to find a spark from the initial score. The runs kept coming and Honolulu looked to put the game out of reach.

“How everything went just felt like 2018,” Oda said. “I’m just so grateful to be here. Little League has done a hell of a job.”

Davey-Jay Rijke showed why he has had the international field buzzing throughout the Little League World Series. He’s been one of the most electric players to watch.

He had a 14-strikeout pitching performance against Latin America, connected with key hits in one- or two-run games, and has captured the eyes of the national media. Rijke did it all at Williamsport.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Curacao manager Zaino Everett said. “He can play in the infield or the outfield. He’s the ace of the team.”

But he was unable to pitch Sunday after reaching his pitch limit in an earlier game.

Sunday’s championship contest against Honolulu was no different as the standout player opened with a single to shallow left field. Payanal was caught in between second and no man’s land as Rijke took off and headed to second.

Lancaster fielded a bunt for the inning’s first out as Rijke moved to third. He advanced on a passed ball for the game’s opening run.

Lancaster recovered after a camera lens was shattered on his wild pitch and required cleanup. Once the area was clear, Lancaster recorded consecutive strikeouts to end the top of the inning.

“The whole team did it together,” Lancaster said. “From Districts we came all the way here to Williamsport and won it all. It’s unbelievable. We is greater than me is always on our back and we always have somebody to play for.”

Honolulu Little League 13, Caribbean 3 (4 innings)

Curacao 100 2—3 3 1

Honolulu 2 37 1—13 7 1

Shemar Jacobus, Jaylliard Emperador (1), Qshondrickson Doran (2), and Emery Hansen. Jaron Lancaster, Daly Watson (4), and Keao Nouchi.

W— Lancaster. L—Jacobus.

Leading hitters: Curacao—Davey-Jay Rijke 1-2, 2B, run. Honolulu—Kama Angell 4-4, HR, 2B, run, six RBIs; Kekoa Payanal 1-1, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ruston Hiyoto 1-1, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. HBP—Luke Hiromoto, Hiyoto, Kaeo Nouchi, Payanal, Jonnovyn Sniffen, Daly Watson, Esaiah Wong.

Records: Caribbean 6-2. Honolulu Little League 6-0.