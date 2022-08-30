Off the News: Tourists return in droves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a grueling COVID-19 shutdown, Hawaii tourism is rebounding robustly. July’s visitor count of 919,154, the highest monthly tally since January 2020, represents a 92% recovery rate from July 2019, according to preliminary state statistics. And that’s even without the full-force return of Japanese visitors, normally Hawaii’s largest source of international travelers.

Where all these tourists are staying, or will be staying, will need more analysis. Remember: Oahu is supposed to be clamping down on short-term vacation rentals, with a stricter process for registration expected in late October.