comscore Off the News: Tourists return in droves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Off the News: Tourists return in droves

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

After a grueling COVID-19 shutdown, Hawaii tourism is rebounding robustly. July’s visitor count of 919,154, the highest monthly tally since January 2020, represents a 92% recovery rate from July 2019, according to preliminary state statistics. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Instead of raising rates, make parking free; We must find more ways to help the homeless; Point missed in debate over mall shooting

Scroll Up