Editorial | Island Voices Off the News: Tourists return in droves Today Updated 6:28 p.m.

After a grueling COVID-19 shutdown, Hawaii tourism is rebounding robustly. July's visitor count of 919,154, the highest monthly tally since January 2020, represents a 92% recovery rate from July 2019, according to preliminary state statistics.

And that's even without the full-force return of Japanese visitors, normally Hawaii's largest source of international travelers.

Where all these tourists are staying, or will be staying, will need more analysis. Remember: Oahu is supposed to be clamping down on short-term vacation rentals, with a stricter process for registration expected in late October.