However one feels about the COVID-19 pandemic here — it's over, it's not over — it has definitely just begun in the Marshall Islands, until recently all but spared the infections. In 2-1/2 weeks the cases have risen above 14,000 and 15 have died.

They need everyone’s help getting the essential public health supplies. Already pallets of personal protective equipment, gloves, masks and the like, are coming in. Information for donors: Call the Marshallese Community Organization of Hawaii at 808-854-8744.