When it comes to Brussels sprouts, the oven is your friend. Improperly handled, these dark green globes can turn bitter, but roasting brings out their better qualities.

Adding tomatoes and a little maple syrup brings sweetness to the mix.

Turn this into a sheet-pan meal by roasting some potatoes on the side.

Brussels Sprouts Roasted With Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 large tomato, cut in 8 wedges

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment or foil.

Spread Brussels sprouts in prepared pan. Drizzle with oil, salt and pepper; toss. Roast 15 minutes, then stir.

Add tomatoes to pan and drizzle everything with maple syrup; stir. Roast another 15-30 minutes, depending on size of Brussels sprouts, until they are tender and turning brown on edges.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 140 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 30 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.